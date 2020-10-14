Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $598,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $382.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

