Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

