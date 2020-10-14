Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 167.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

