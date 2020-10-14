Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Facebook stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.56 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

