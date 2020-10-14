Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

