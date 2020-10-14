Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

