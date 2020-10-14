Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of LEN opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

