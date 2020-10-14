Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

