Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

LXRX stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

