Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

LXP opened at $10.77 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 1,142,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after buying an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,545,000 after buying an additional 469,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 1,194,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

