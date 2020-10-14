Lincoln Capital LLC Invests $358,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.36 and its 200-day moving average is $313.16.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.