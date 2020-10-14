Lincoln Capital LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.56 and a 200 day moving average of $232.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.