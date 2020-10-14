Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 566,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.