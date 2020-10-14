Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,522.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,426.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

