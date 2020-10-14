Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 911 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 5.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

