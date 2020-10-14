Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted to Buy at Longbow Research

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 78,377 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 593,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

