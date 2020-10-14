Line (NYSE:LN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Line stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Line has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $556.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Line by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Line by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Line by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Line by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

