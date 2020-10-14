Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Dawson James

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Dawson James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 404.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

LCTX opened at $1.19 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

