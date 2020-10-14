Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) Given Buy Rating at Dawson James

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Dawson James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 404.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:LCTX opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.09. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.06% and a negative net margin of 1,326.00%. Research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

