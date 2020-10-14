Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 43.43 ($0.57).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 26.87 ($0.35) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 67.18.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Insiders purchased a total of 2,578,678 shares of company stock worth $66,893,488 over the last 90 days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

