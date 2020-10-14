Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $348,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $217,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

LMT stock opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

