Loop Capital Downgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

