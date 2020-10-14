Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Shares Gap Up to $69.75

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.75, but opened at $73.00. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 26,332 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $43.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.63.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

