MaidSafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0846 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.29 million and approximately $214,619.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00269274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.01487045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00152564 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

