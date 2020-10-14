Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of MAIN opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

