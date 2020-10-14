Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MNL opened at GBX 638 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 629.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.05. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 704 ($9.20). The company has a market cap of $212.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £56,483.10 ($73,795.53).

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

