Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $114.95 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

