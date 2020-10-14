Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

