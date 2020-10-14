McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

