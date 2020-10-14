McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in McDonald's by 4.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

