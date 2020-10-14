Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

