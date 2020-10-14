Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $10.88 on Monday. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

