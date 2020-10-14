Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 9,532.5% in September

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, an increase of 9,532.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Metro Bank stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

MBNKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

