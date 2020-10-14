Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

MU stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 84,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

