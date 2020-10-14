Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

MSFT stock opened at $222.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,686.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

