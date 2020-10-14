Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Down to $360.00

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $360.00, but opened at $350.00. Midwich Group shares last traded at $351.90, with a volume of 38,918 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $304.80 million and a P/E ratio of 53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 399.62.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby bought 50,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,573.56).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.