Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.07. 1,059,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 438,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

