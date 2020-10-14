Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

MFG opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

