Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

NYSE:MC opened at $38.43 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

