Morgan Stanley Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $80.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in PACCAR by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PACCAR by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

