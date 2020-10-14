Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.60 ($25.41) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.28 ($20.33).

EPA DEC opened at €14.49 ($17.05) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.84.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

