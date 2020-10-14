Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 139,735,776 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Welch, and Stanley oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

