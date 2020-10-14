Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

