Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,087 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Autodesk comprises about 1.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 10.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $244.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average of $215.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $261.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

