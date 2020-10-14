Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2,663.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,218,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 103,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.