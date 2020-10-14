Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 13,371 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.