Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Target by 745.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

