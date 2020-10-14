Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.0% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Gartner by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

