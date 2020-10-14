Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 12,613 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.