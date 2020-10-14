Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,302 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 276.9% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,450,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

